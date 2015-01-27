NAMM 2015: The She Rocks Awards Honors Women in Music

A who's who of music industry execs, celebrities, luminaries and supporters of women in music, gathered on Fri., Jan. 23 in the Anaheim Hilton hotel’s Pacific Ballroom to celebrate the 2015 She Rocks Awards, an event paying tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry.

Named one of Billboard magazine's "7 must-see events at NAMM," the sold-out She Rocks Awards were held by parent organization the Women's International Music Network (the WiMN), and were co-hosted by WiMN Founder Laura B. Whitmore and guitarist, solo artist and 2013 She Rocks Awards winner Orianthi.

Honorees included Music Inc. editor, Katie Kailus; Vice President of Brand Marketing at Martin Guitar, Amani Duncan; multi-platinum artist, Colbie Caillat; Grammy Award nominated sax player, Mindi Abair; legendary band The Bangles; Vice President for Online Learning and Continuing Education/CEO for Berklee College of Music’s award-winning online continuing education program, Berklee Online, Debbie Cavalier; Vice President of iconic Capitol Studios, Paula Salvatore; Avedis Zildjian CEO, Craigie Zildjian; Beacock Music Co-Owner, Gayle Beacock; and owner of Robo Records, Rob Christie, the first-ever male to receive a She Rocks Awards.

“The 2015 She Rocks Awards brought together hundreds of powerful men and women in the music industry who filled the venue with a level of energy and excitement unlike any other She Rocks Awards we’ve held in the past. To know that this many people support our mission of advancing women in the music industry is extremely uplifting and reassuring. We set the bar high this year,” said WiMN Founder Laura B. Whitmore.

The event featured electrifying performances by Orianthi with a surprise cameo by Richie Sambora; Mindi Abair; The Bangles; Colbie Caillat; SHEL; and the house band comprised of Zepparella members Gretchen Menn on guitar, Angeline Saris on bass, Clementine on drums, and guest keyboardist Jenna Paone.

Highlights of the event include a stellar performance of Mindi Abair’s song “Kick Ass” with Orianthi stepping in for the guitar duties. A moving speech by Craigie Zildjian reflected on the company’s 400-year past and her role as the first female CEO in its history. And a grand finale closing performance of The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” as current and past award winners joined the rock icons on stage with Cleopatra-like poses.

The She Rocks Awards was sponsored by The Gretsch Company, Guitar Center, Seymour Duncan, The Avedis Zildjian Company, Martin Guitar, Weber Mandolins, Fishman, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Casio, PRS Guitars, Yamaha, Berklee Online, Roland, Kind, LAWIM, International Musician, Making Music Magazine, 95.5 KLOS, OC Weekly, as well as NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard Magazine.

For more information, visit www.thewimn.com.