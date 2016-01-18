NAMM 2016: B.C. Rich Announces U.S.A. Custom Shop Staff

B.C. Rich has officially announced its U.S.A. B.C. Rich Custom Shop staff.

Here's the new lineup:

• Ron Estrada: Master Luthier

• David Cervantes: Master Luthier, Handmade Acoustics, CNC Bolt-On Electrics

• Neal Moser: Master Engineer, Handmade Electronics

• Dan Lawrence: Master Painter and Custom Graphics

• Joshua Munter: Parts Sourcing and Supplier

• Martin Bravo: Master Painter

• Alejandro Castro: Public Relations, Customer Service

• Dave Cohen: Managing Director

• Brian Xavier Martin: Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Artist Relations, Brand Liaison.

The U.S.A. Custom Shop is now in full operation under the auspices of Master Luthier Ron Estrada of Mammoth Guitars; it will be moving to its new, standalone facility in Fontana, California, during the second quarter of 2016.

Along with Estrada, Master Luthier David Cervantes will be adding the skills of Custom Acoustic Guitar builds, as well bringing the knowledge and expertise of CNC, allowing for premium bolt-on electrics to be produced alongside the completely handmade, handcrafted neck-through models that are the hallmark of B.C. Rich.

Longtime B.C. Rich designer Neal Moser (Master Luthier/designer/electronics genius) will handcraft the custom wiring and circuits for each build as they are commissioned.

“I am very excited to be providing all the original wiring looms for the new B.C. Rich U.S.A. Custom Shop. It’s been a long time coming” says Moser, whose involvement with B.C. Rich dates to the golden era of B.C. Rich in 1974.

