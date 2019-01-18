NAMM 2019: Billie Joe Armstrong Teases Green Day ‘Dookie’ MXR Pedal

NAMM 2019: Yesterday, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong caused a stir among gearheads on Instagram when he posted a photo of what looks to be a signature MXR Green Day “Dookie” pedal with the caption, “Anyone going to NAMM?”

No other information has been released yet, but the pedal, which sports Output, Gain, Blend and Tone knobs, as well as a Scoop button, is believed to be an overdrive pedal based on Armstrong’s Dookie tone, which powered hits like “Longview,” “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around,” and was derived from a modded Marshall Plexi 1959SLP reissue that Armstrong nicknamed Pete.

To check for updates, head over to JimDunlop.com.