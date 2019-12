Ernie Ball Music Man have teased an all-new John Petrucci Majesty electric guitar as we lead up to next week's NAMM Show, and you can check it out in the clip above. The company also recently gave a sneak peek at the new VP JR Tuner pedal.

We have no further details as of now, however Ernie Ball plans to officially unveil the guitar on January 24 during the NAMM Show. We will provide more details as we get them.

For more, head over to music-man.com.