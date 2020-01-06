NAMM 2020: Add some color to your low-end rig with Orange's new Little Bass Thing amp and Bass Butler pedal

NAMM 2020: Having sailed into new waters with the launch of its first acoustic guitar amplifier in November, Orange Amplification has further broadened its output with the release of two intriguing new bass gadgets, the Bass Butler - a bi-amp bass rig in pedal form - and the Little Bass Thing - a lightweight but powerful bass amplifier.

You can read more about each of the intriguing new products - which already look like possible must-haves for any bassist - below.

Orange Little Bass Thing (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Never one to skimp in the power department, Orange packed the Little Bass Thing with 500 watts of power. The amp, which weighs in at a scant 6.6 pounds, also features sweep-able parametric mid control for EQ, and a number of bass and treble frequencies combined with 15dB of boost.

The amp comes with a built-in Class A Optical Compression circuit, which can be controlled by a foot switch or through the front panel. The circuit is a neutrally voiced pre-amp with "precise" EQ, and a response that's been optimized for the bass.

A buffered FX Loop, a balanced D.I. output - with a Ground Lift switch to help negate ground loop issues - and a -6dB input pad switch for active basses and hot pickups also all come standard on the amp.

Orange Bass Butler (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

The wonderfully-named Bass Butler, meanwhile, essentially acts as a classic bi-amp bass rig enclosed in a pedal - splitting your bass' signal into separate parallel, analogue signal chains.

The pedal's Clean channel can be adjusted for compression, bass, treble and volume. The channel also has an optical compressor circuit, cut/boost tone controls and a dedicated, bass cabinet-simulated balanced D.I. output.

The Dirty channel is controlled by five smaller knobs - Volume, Treble, Middle, Bass and Gain - a guitar cab-simulated balanced D.I. output and an expression pedal jack for extra control over the input gain. Like the Clean channel, the Dirty channel has an XLR balanced output.

Like any other preamp pedal, the Bass Butler allows for output to be used on its own, or for on-stage sound to be controlled completely independently of what the audience hears. A Ground Lift switch also eliminates ground hum when the pedal is hooked up to a PA and a bass amp at the same time.

The prices of the Little Bass Thing and Bass Butler are still TBA, but keep your eye on Orange in the meantime for updates.