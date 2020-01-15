NAMM 2020: Chase Bliss Audio’s motorized slider-equipped Preamp MKII is surely the most innovative pedal to launch this year

NAMM 2020: One of the pedal highlights of of last year’s show was Chase Bliss Audio’s first showing of the Preamp MKII, a gorgeous, super-versatile overdrive that had actual motorized sliders. For 2020, the company’s collaboration with Benson Amps has finally reached fruition, with a full production run expected to launch in May.

The Preamp MKII boasts a fully fledged preamp, combined with fuzz, parametric mids control and fully integrated presets (which move the sliders - honestly, it’s like magic).

There’s variable diode clipping control, open/gated fuzz, a trio of mid resonance settings that can be positioned before or after the preamp, and 30 presets.

Naturally, this level of innovation comes at a price: $749, to be precise. But it’s also uncharted territory for the pedal market, and for that, we salute Joel Korte and Chris Benson.

(Image credit: Chase Bliss Audio)

You can head over to Chase Bliss Audio’s website and watch its informative documentary for more info.