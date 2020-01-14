NAMM 2020: The Torpedo Captor X from Two Notes Audio Engineering might just be your new live and studio Swiss Army knife

NAMM 2020: Two Notes Audio Engineering has revealed the Torpedo Captor X, a premium compact reactive load box, tube amp attenuator, miked cab simulator, IR loader and stereo expander for home, live and studio use.

Torpedo Captor X allows users to go directly to the PA and audio interface with studio-grade cabinet simulations using Two Notes Virtual Cabinets and 3rd party impulse responses.

As previously mentioned, the compact unit is a reactive load box and tube amp attenuator, meaning users can plug in, crank their tube amp to its tonal sweet spot and control the volume from anywhere, in any performance or practice space. The unit also allows users to use their high-wattage tube amps in silence, with the ability to plug in headphones.

(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

The device also features a Twin Tracker - which is essentially a real-time double tracker - a stereo reverb and 3 routing options (Stereo, Dual Mono and Dry / Wet).

The Torpedo Captor X can pair with the user's phone, tablet, computer or MIDI controller for optimum control.

The Torpedo Captor X will be available from March 2020, and will retail at $549.

For more information, head to Two Notes Audio Engineering.