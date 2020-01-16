NAMM 2020: Is the new Orange Terror Stamp the most portable 20W amp ever?

NAMM 2020: Orange has launched the Terror Stamp - an ultra portable 20W electric guitar amp with the size (and functionality) of a pedal.

Featuring a compact form factor - 2.4 x 5.4 x 3.9in, to be exact - this little powerhouse will fit easily onto any pedalboard, delivering "masses of Terror tone at the stamp of your foot", the company says, explaining the unit's name.

(Image credit: Orange Terror Stamp)

The Orange Terror Stamp is feature-packed, with an 8/16Ohm speaker output, a fully-buffered FX Loop, a CabSim/Headphone output, shape control and a foot switchable master volume.

Featuring a robust casing, the unit is built not only for portability, but for durability, too. We expect these will be very popular with gigging guitarists.

(Image credit: Orange)

The Terror Stamp features a hybrid ECC83 tube / Class AB solid state design, offering users the best of both worlds.

Orange even says the amp can be used to power a 4x12 cab.

For more information, head to Orange.