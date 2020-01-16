NAMM 2020: Is the new Orange Terror Stamp the most portable 20W amp ever?

NAMM 2020: Orange has launched the Terror Stamp - an ultra portable 20W electric guitar amp with the size (and functionality) of a pedal.
Featuring a compact form factor - 2.4 x 5.4 x 3.9in, to be exact - this little powerhouse will fit easily onto any pedalboard, delivering "masses of Terror tone at the stamp of your foot", the company says, explaining the unit's name.
The Orange Terror Stamp is feature-packed, with an 8/16Ohm speaker output, a fully-buffered FX Loop, a CabSim/Headphone output, shape control and a foot switchable master volume.
Featuring a robust casing, the unit is built not only for portability, but for durability, too. We expect these will be very popular with gigging guitarists.
The Terror Stamp features a hybrid ECC83 tube / Class AB solid state design, offering users the best of both worlds.
Orange even says the amp can be used to power a 4x12 cab.
