NAMM 2020: Quilter Labs’ new Phantom Block is a direct box with amp-like tone

NAMM 2020: Quilter Labs has unveiled the Phantom Block, a direct box in a compact pedal-sized enclosure that boasts added gain and tone controls and a cab sim option.

The Phantom Block features a high impedance input for optimum tone from standard passive pickups, as well as master, gain and tone knobs.

What's more, a toggle switch offers a choice of Cab Sim mode and FRFR (full range flat response) mode, the latter optimized for acoustic-electrics and keyboards.

The unit runs on 48V phantom power via an XLR output or external 9V pedal power. Users can also install a 9V battery that will run in the range of 100 hours.

The Phantom Block is available for $99. For more information, head to Quilter Labs.