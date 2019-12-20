NAMM 2020: Schecter debuts top-spec Silver Mountain and PT Pro electrics

NAMM 2020: Schecter has introduced the first in its line-up of electric guitars for 2020, including updated PT Pro Series designs and the all-new Silver Mountain range.

Both line-ups are kitted out with Schecter pickups and an array of top-spec hardware, but this is just the start: we can expect more releases come showtime.

Here's the lowdown on Schecter's 2020 vision thus far...

Silver Mountain Series

Image 1 of 5 C-1 Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 5 C-1 FR S Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 5 C-8 Multiscale Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 4 of 5 C-7 FR S Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 5 of 5 C-7 Multiscale Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter)

The new set-neck Silver Mountain Series guitars sport a mahogany body with arched top, mahogany neck with three-piece carbon fiber reinforcement and ebony fingerboard with Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dots.

Pickups are a newly-designed Schecter Sonic Seducer at the bridge and a Sustainiac in the neck on select models.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1500 Series bridge and nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners and black hardware.

The new series is available in Silver Mountain finish in a variety of models: C-1 Silver Mountain ($1,189); C-1 FR S Silver Mountain ($1,299); C-7 Multiscale Silver Mountain ($1,299); C-7 FR S Silver Mountain ($1,329); and C-8 Multiscale Silver Mountain ($1,329).

PT Pro Series

Image 1 of 2 PT Pro Transparent Purple Burst (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 2 PT Pro Transparent Blue Burst (Image credit: Schecter)

The new models in the vintage-inspired PT Pro Series ($899) come with an alder body and quilted maple top in either a Transparent Blue Burst or Transparent Purple Burst, and a thin 'C' roasted maple neck. The TBB version adds on a roasted maple fingerboard, while the TPB’s is ebony.

Other features include a Schecter PT-H Pro bridge, Schecter locking tuners, a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut, glow-in-the-dark side-dot markers and black hardware.

For more information on all the new models, head over to Schecter Guitars.