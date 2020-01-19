NAMM 2020 video: Steve Vai explains the ins and outs of his new Ibanez PIA signature model

NAMM 2020: Ibanez and Steve Vai have had a long and fruitful relationship over the last 30 years, but the latest collaboration between the two could very well be their best joint effort to date.

The PIA (Paradise In Art) electric guitar features a solid alder body and a five-piece maple and walnut neck, with a rosewood fretboard emblazoned with a multi-colored blossom inlay.

The explosive guitar also stands out for its unique “Petal Grip,” gold hardware and newly-designed DiMarzio pickup set. So, who better to explain all of these features than Vai himself?

Luckily for us, we were able to catch Vai's press conference yesterday, which found him offering his own, invaluable perspective on the guitar.

You can see the full press conference with the guitar legend above. For all the best and brightest in new gear, be sure to see our NAMM 2020 hub.