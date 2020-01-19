NAMM 2020 video: Volbeat's Rob Caggiano gives us the lowdown on his Jackson signature model, the Shadowcaster

NAMM 2020: Jackson has released a wide range of new axes at this year's show, including several signature models. Among them is Volbeat lead guitarist Rob Caggiano's latest electric guitar, the Shadowcaster.

Featuring an alder body with a 1/8" quilt maple top in the short-lived Jackson Outcaster shape, the guitar is finished in Trans Purple fade, the color Caggiano has played since the mid '90s.

The guitar also features a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with a 24-fret ebony fretboard and a 12"-16" compound radius. Regarding pickup configuration, the guitar is fitted with a signature DiMarzio humbucker in the bridge and a DiMarzio Air Norton in the neck.

We caught up with Caggiano himself at the Jackson booth at NAMM to get a closer look at this stunning instrument.

For more information on Caggiano's latest signature guitar, head to Jackson.