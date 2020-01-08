NAMM 2020: Vox transforms the Mini Superbeetle into a Bluetooth speaker

NAMM 2020: Vox has announced the Mini Superbeetle Audio, which turns the company’s Beatles-inspired design into a living room-friendly Bluetooth speaker.
This incarnation of the Superbeetle features a tweeter and woofer to deliver 50W of output, and features treble, middle and bass controls, as well as sub-bass to tweak the sound.
There is, thankfully, also guitar support via a modeled AC tone, with controls for gain, tone and volume, but you can also expand the tonal palette via a rear-located amPlug input. Neat.
The Mini Superbeetle is available in black or ivory livery at some point this year, but the price and availability remain a mystery for now.
