NAMM 2020: Warwick launches 2 highly limited Custom Shop basses

NAMM 2020: German bass guitar experts Warwick has launched two new limited edition Custom Shop bass models in the run-up to this year's show - the NT LTD 2020 Masterbuilt and the BO LTD 2020 Teambuilt.

Both basses will be available in both 4- and 5-string and left- and right-handed configurations.

The BO Teambuilt model features a laminated Ovangkol bolt-on 34" neck with a 24-fret wild mahogany fretboard. Also boasting a mahogany Thumb body shape with a satin-finished 1" mahogany burl top, this bass has a natural look which is complemented further by its gold hardware.

Hardware also includes active MEC J/J pickups, active Warwick 2-way electronics, two-piece Warwick bridge and Warwick S-Security Locks.

(Image credit: Warwick)

The NT Masterbuilt model will feature a natural satin-finished mahogany burl body with a matching headstock. The wenge neck is connected to the body in a hidden neck-thru construction, and features a 26-fret fingerboard with abalone dot inlays.

The model also features Graph Tech Ratio machine heads, gold hardware, active MEC J/J pickups with brushed metal covers, active Warwick 2-way electronics with rechargeable lithium battery, two-piece Warwick bridge and Warwick S-Security Locks.

Truly limited edition, there will only be 25 NT LTD 2020 Masterbuilts and 100 BO LTD 2020 Teambuilts made worldwide.

(Image credit: Warwick)

These models will be priced as follows:

LTD 2020 BO Teambuilt 4-string: $3,790.00

LTD 2020 BO Teambuilt 5-string: $3,990.00

LTD 2020 NT Masterbuilt 4-string: $6,590.00

LTD 2020 NT Masterbuilt 5-string: $6,990.00

For more information, head to Warwick.