NAMM 2023: Discover Eventide’s ultra-powerful, next-generation H90 Harmonizer

NAMM 2023: Eventide is a major player in the realm of multi-effects pedals, with its hugely popular H9 Harmonizer and H9 Max stompboxes bringing world-class tones to the ‘boards of countless guitar players.

Last year, Eventide proved once again why it was at the cutting edge of multi-effects design by releasing its flagship next-generation H90 Harmonizer.

At this year's show Guitar World's Paul Riario, who called the H90 "an absolute game-changer of a stompbox", swung by the Eventide stand and caught the pedal – and its brand-new algorithm, PolyFlex – in action.

It’s like the H9 but updated, with improved DSP power for heightened performance. 10 new algorithms were originally launched with the H90 – including low-latency Polyphonic Pitch Shifting with SIFT technology, Prism Shift and Uni-Vibe-inspired Even-Vibe – delivering fresh effects, with the pedal also letting users run two algorithms at once.

In practice, two algorithms can be loaded into a single Program, with the H90 also granting the option to route effects in series or parallel and explore true spillover between Programs.

Not only is the H90 Harmonizer a powerful piece of kit, it’s also a flexible one that features two mono inserts or one stereo insert for placement in your wider rig.

The mind-boggling array of tones on offer in the H90 can be sculpted via a comprehensive set of onboard controls, which have been set out in an all-new form factor: five push turn knobs and seven LED buttons allow for more tactile control, while three footswitches open up an array of switching options.

For NAMM 2023, Eventide introduced the new PolyFlex effect – a chord bending pitch shifting algorithm based on the same SIFT technology that lets users pitch up or dive bomb entire chords. It's capable of some truly stellar tones, which you can hear in the demo above.

The H90 Harmonizer is available for $899.