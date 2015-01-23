NAMM2015: Gretsch Releases Updated Professional Collection Brian Setzer Guitars

Gretsch is proud to release the entirely new and updated Professional Collection Hollow Body Brian Setzer guitars, each built to Brian’s exacting specs.

Gretsch Brian Setzer Nashville models are modeled on the guitars in his killer vintage collection. The trestle bracing matches that of Setzer’s favorite ’59, giving it a more solid feel and tons of sustain.

Standard features include 1959 trestle bracing, dual TV Jones Brian Setzer "Signature" pickups, Schaller locking tuners and strap locks, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge, nickel hardware and Bigsby B6CB vibrato tailpiece. Available with a three-ply maple body in Gloss Black Urethane and Vintage Orange Lacquer, or with a five-ply flame maple body in Orange Urethane or Orange Lacquer.

Gretsch Brian Setzer Hot Rod Models are stripped down and now feature a striking assortment of new colors over a flame maple body. The single-cutaway bound hollow body has an arched top, 1959-style trestle bracing and f-holes; the maple neck has a bound ebony fingerboard with Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

Other features include dual Brian Setzer "Signature" TV Jones pickups, three-position pickup switch, single master volume control, Schaller locking tuners, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece. The flame maple body is available in Harbor Blue 2-Tone, Highland Green 2-Tone, Roman Red 2-Tone, Tuxedo Black 2-Tone, Tuxedo Black, Blonde and Green Sparkle finishes.

The G6136SLBP Brian Setzer Black Phoenix is designed and built for speed. The single cutaway hollow body has an arched top and back, 1959 trestle bracing and oversized “F” holes; the maple neck has a 9.5”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and Mother-of-Pearl Neo-Classic “Thumbnail” inlays.

Other features include dual TV Jones Brian Setzer "Signature" pickups, three-position pickup switch, jeweled single master volume control, silver-sparkle binding (body, fingerboard and headstock), silver plexi pickguard with Phoenix silhouette graphic, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, Schaller strap locks, Grover Imperial tuners and gloss black nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

