“The neighbors said, ‘Don’t let Nancy play guitar, it’ll ruin her fingernails.’ They were right, but I didn’t care about fingernails”: Nancy Wilson on ignoring the people that tried to stop her becoming a guitarist

By
published

Wilson talks about how crucial her parents' support was for her to make headway in her music career.

Nancy Wilson
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Nancy Wilson's guitar work shaped the fabric of Heart's music and influenced the trajectory of the band's career and staying power. However, her career wasn't a given, as Wilson had to work hard to ignore the outside noise that tried to deter her from playing guitar in the first place.

“Our parents saw how consumed we were, so they were very encouraging. It was the neighbors, the Joneses, that said: ‘Don’t let Nancy play guitar, it’ll ruin her fingernails,’” Wilson recently told Louder.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.