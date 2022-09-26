Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga

Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga.

The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert to Hawkins at LA’s Kia Forum tomorrow (September 27) – was written in the days following Hawkins’ passing, according to Wilson, its title deriving from the nicknames the pair had for each other.

“I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon, too soon’, which became a refrain in the song,” the Heart singer tells Consequence of Sound (opens in new tab). “I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like ‘Amigo’ and ‘Amiga’, as well as ‘Luv’ and ‘Dahling’.

Notably, Taylor Hawkins played drums on Nancy Wilson's debut solo album, You and Me, which arrived last year.

Musically, Amigo Amiga is an acoustic guitar-driven, piano-flavored ballad and, despite its tragic subject matter, is uplifting in tone, tapping into the positive impact Hawkins had on those around him during his life.

“It is such a painful loss – but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock ‘n’ roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together,” Wilson adds. “It’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all.”

All proceeds from the track are to be donated to MusiCares (opens in new tab), an organization that provides financial, emotional and mental support to those involved in the music industry.

Nancy Wilson is set to perform at Foo Fighters’ second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Kia Forum in LA tomorrow (September 27). We know based on the tribute show at London’s Wembley Stadium that due to the number of artists on the bill, each act will only perform a song or two, but we’d wager it’s likely Wilson will perform Amigo Amiga during the event.

Other artists on the bill include Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Joan Jett, P!NK, Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx and loads more.