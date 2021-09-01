Nandi Bushell joins forces with Tom Morello and his son Roman for a “sweet improvisational jam”

After jamming with the likes of Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helder and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, viral multi-instrumentalist Nandi Bushell has made a hobby of joining forces with the stars. And that hobby reached a notable high point earlier this week when Bushell took to the drum throne in front of thousands of Foo Fighters fans at the LA Forum to play Everlong with the band.

And now, the YouTube sensation has linked up with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and his son, Roman, for, as she describes it, a “sweet improvisational jam”.

While Bushell and Tom Morello lay down a groovy rhythm section, Roman lets loose with a series of lead passages – incorporating some over-the-fretboard fingering for extra wow factor, and flavoring them with his father's Whammy pedal.

“Jamming with legendary guitarist Tom Morello and [his] incredible son, Roman!” Bushell says enthusiastically in a new Instagram post. “We have written an epic song together (not the one you hear in our sweet improvisational jam). Our new song is going to be released soon! I can't wait for you all to hear it!”

Her post also includes photos with Chad Smith and Gregg Bissonette (touring drummer with Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band), Guns N' Roses' Melissa Reese and Primus's Bryan Mantia, Incubus drummer Jose Pasillas, H2O drummer Toby Morse and more.

This rapid series of celebrity meet-ups came about as Bushell has spent the last few weeks in the US with her family. “USA – I had so much fun,” she says. “Hope to see you all again soon but I need to go back to school now!”

Nandi Bushell has, of course, had several encounters with Tom Morello in the past. Last year, she received praise from the RATM guitarist for her cover of Guerrilla Radio in support of Black Lives Matter.

Shortly after, Morello gifted Bushell his newly-released Fender signature Soul Power Stratocaster.

“I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future,” Morello told Bushell. “You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”