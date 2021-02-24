Nandi Bushell’s all-looped cover of Under the Bridge receives Flea’s seal of approval

In the latest installment of guitar royalty reacting to Nandi Bushell’s covers of classic tracks, Flea has come out and given his approval of the 10-year-old internet sensation’s take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers hit Under The Bridge.

Bushell, who posts covers to her wildly popular YouTube channel, released the at-home rendition that she recorded live using a Boss RC-505 Loop Station, wielding a custom HSS Fender Strat (with angled bridge pickup), Fender Mustang bass guitar and drum kit.

After expertly executing the intro guitar riff, Bushell transitions between bass and drums, stacking up the recording as she goes before adding a final layer of vocals.

“I have always LOVED the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” says Nandi. “This is one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands… Thank you Flea, Chad, John and Anthony.

Not long after the video was released, Flea took to Twitter to voice his approval of the impressive cover, writing, “Always love to Nandi!”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bass guitar guru joins a long list of rock icons to have endorsed Nandi's performances, with the music sensation previously being gifted a Fender Stratocaster by Tom Morello, before joining forces with Dave Grohl for a special collaboration.

Nandi also recently celebrated Jimmy Page’s birthday with a crushing cover of the Immigrant Song.

When she isn’t nailing classic rock covers, Bushell is writing her own material – the multi-instrumentalist recently released her debut single, Gods and Unicorns, which is available to stream now.