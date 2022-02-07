Trending

NativeAudio debuts dual-mode optical tremolo pedal, the Rising Sun V2

By published

Updated iteration offers selectable waveforms, a redesigned control layout and +13dB of boost for dynamic preamp powers

NativeAudio Rising Sun V2
(Image credit: NativeAudio)

Ohio-based effects pedal brand NativeAudio has debuted an updated version of its Rising Sun tremolo pedal, the all-analog Rising Sun V2.

Expanding on the technology that was present on the flagship iteration, the pedalboard-friendly stompbox offers a redesigned control layout for improved usability, as well as a wealth of new tonal features.

Chief among the updates is 13 additional dBs of boost for more dynamic preamp capabilities, optional nine or 18 volt DC operation for varying headroom and a higher noise floor for quieter operation.

Other fresh features include an updated bypass design to maintain signal integrity and an expanded rate control – including half-note division capabilities – for a broader range of tremolo speeds.

As an overview, the Rising Sun V2 features five control knobs, a central toggle switch and two footswitches. The Volume and Depth parameters operate as you’d expect, dictating the output and effect intensity.

Image 1 of 3

NativeAudio Rising Sun V2

(Image credit: NativeAudio)
Image 2 of 3

NativeAudio Rising Sun V2

(Image credit: NativeAudio)
Image 3 of 3

NativeAudio Rising Sun V2

(Image credit: NativeAudio)

These are joined by Rate/R.Time and Division/Slow (Fast) knobs, which have different purposes depending on what mode you’re in.

In the middle of the pedal is a mode-selecting toggle switch that flicks between Ramp and Tap Tempo. Tap Tempo mode lets you choose between a choice or four subdivisions – selected via the appropriate knob, or the tap footswitch – while Ramp transitions between two selectable speeds.

When in Ramp mode, the pedal’s tap tempo footswitch doubles as a Control switch, and when held down will change the tremolo speed from slow to fast. Releasing the switch will then see the tremolo slow back down.

In this instance, the Rate knob serves as the Ramp Time control, and dictates how long it takes for the tremolo effect to speed up, while the Slow (Fast) knob determines how fast or slow the speeds are.

Things are more straightforward in Tap Tempo mode: Rate adjusts the speed manually, while the Divisions control selects between half, quarter, eighth and sixteenth notes.

To cap things off, a waveform selector lets you transition between sine, square, ramp up and ramp down waves.

Oh, and it’s worth noting the artwork, too, which is inspired by NativeAudio owner Mike Trombley’s Blackfeet (Amsskaapipiikuni) heritage.

The NativeAudio Rising Sun V2 is available now for $239.

Head over to NativeAudio to find out more.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.