NativeAudio debuts dual-mode optical tremolo pedal, the Rising Sun V2

Ohio-based effects pedal brand NativeAudio has debuted an updated version of its Rising Sun tremolo pedal, the all-analog Rising Sun V2.

Expanding on the technology that was present on the flagship iteration, the pedalboard-friendly stompbox offers a redesigned control layout for improved usability, as well as a wealth of new tonal features.

Chief among the updates is 13 additional dBs of boost for more dynamic preamp capabilities, optional nine or 18 volt DC operation for varying headroom and a higher noise floor for quieter operation.

Other fresh features include an updated bypass design to maintain signal integrity and an expanded rate control – including half-note division capabilities – for a broader range of tremolo speeds.

As an overview, the Rising Sun V2 features five control knobs, a central toggle switch and two footswitches. The Volume and Depth parameters operate as you’d expect, dictating the output and effect intensity.

These are joined by Rate/R.Time and Division/Slow (Fast) knobs, which have different purposes depending on what mode you’re in.

In the middle of the pedal is a mode-selecting toggle switch that flicks between Ramp and Tap Tempo. Tap Tempo mode lets you choose between a choice or four subdivisions – selected via the appropriate knob, or the tap footswitch – while Ramp transitions between two selectable speeds.

When in Ramp mode, the pedal’s tap tempo footswitch doubles as a Control switch, and when held down will change the tremolo speed from slow to fast. Releasing the switch will then see the tremolo slow back down.

In this instance, the Rate knob serves as the Ramp Time control, and dictates how long it takes for the tremolo effect to speed up, while the Slow (Fast) knob determines how fast or slow the speeds are.

Things are more straightforward in Tap Tempo mode: Rate adjusts the speed manually, while the Divisions control selects between half, quarter, eighth and sixteenth notes.

To cap things off, a waveform selector lets you transition between sine, square, ramp up and ramp down waves.

Oh, and it’s worth noting the artwork, too, which is inspired by NativeAudio owner Mike Trombley’s Blackfeet (Amsskaapipiikuni) heritage.

The NativeAudio Rising Sun V2 is available now for $239.

Head over to NativeAudio to find out more.