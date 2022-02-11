Six guitars belonging to Neck Deep have reportedly been stolen

Welsh punk rockers Neck Deep have reported that a collection of their acoustic guitars and electric guitars has been stolen.

Taking to Twitter to publicize the crime, Neck Deep – whose lineup comprises Ben Barlow, Dani Washington, Matt West, Sam Bowden and Seb Barlow – revealed the instruments had been stolen from their Bath ITT truck, which had been parked overnight in Park Royal, London, on February 9 at 4 a.m.

Accompanying the post was a list of the stolen six-strings, along with a collection of identifying photographs. The list included four Matt West signature Reverend guitars – in Green, Yellow, Pink and Black colorways – as well as a left-handed PRS Custom 24 Charcoal Burst.

A Gibson J45 acoustic electric guitar was also stolen from the band’s truck.

Despite having their gear stolen, Neck Deep’s announcement went on to confirm they have access to replacement instruments, and so will be able to continue their gigging commitments.

Please share. Last night we had a bunch of gear stolen out of our Bath ITT Truck whilst it was parked overnight at Park Royal near Acton in London. We are fortunate enough to be able to find replacements for our upcoming tour but many of these guitars have great sentimental value pic.twitter.com/s67DfIs8bHFebruary 10, 2022 See more

It’s the latest report of a high-profile band being hit by gear thieves. In October last year, instrumental rockers Russian Circles announced that they’d had an enormous list of guitars and amps stolen from their U-Haul truck.

In that same month, Mannequin Pussy were the victims of a similar incident, which saw thieves make off with $50,000 worth of equipment. A mere month later, Canadian post-punk outfit METZ had a number of guitars, effects pedals, controllers and mic stolen from the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Neck Deep are set to commence their 2022 UK tour next Tuesday (February 15) at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland. The 9-date leg will conclude on February 26 at the O2 Academy in Bristol.

The band will also complete a rescheduled European tour this summer, which will commence on June 6 in Paris, with the support of Boston Manor and Happydaze.

For tickets, head over to Neck Deep's website.