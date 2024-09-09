“If you talk about rare unicorns, that's the amp. To have something that John Mayer himself couldn't distinguish from the real thing, that’s something we would love to do”: The Neural DSP team reveal the vintage amp they dream of one day modeling

By
published

With the help of its TINA modeling robot, Neural DSP has assembled a huge archive of vintage amp sims – but there’s one it desperately wants to add to the collection

A Neural DSP Quad Cortex next to a blacked-out mystery amp
(Image credit: Future)

Through its innovative modeling technology, Neural DSP has managed to assemble a huge archive of amp sims, which are widely considered to be some of the most authentic-sounding digital amp repros currently available.

Recently, the firm unveiled one of the driving forces behind its market-conquering modeling mission: TINA – a physical, state-of-the-art robot that can apparently model any guitar amp with unprecedented accuracy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.