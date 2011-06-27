Neutral Milk Hotel: 'On Avery Island,' 'Everything Is' To Be Reissued

Fire Records have announced that they will be reissuing two Neutral Milk Hotel releases, 1994's Everything Is EP and the band's 1996 full-length debut, On Avery Island.

Everything Is will be released on 7-inch vinyl on August 8 while On Avery Island will be re-issued on C and red and yellow vinyl on August 22.

Neutral Milk Hotel have been on indefinite hiatus since 1998, but as of late, guitar/songwriter Jeff Mangum has made somewhat of a return to the public eye, playing a few intimate dates and planning more for the fall of 2011.

There are no plans as of now for the full band to reunite.