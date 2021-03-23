New artisan guitar pick store allows you to buy boutique plectrums from across the Plectroverse

Having previously operated as a close-knit community celebrating the works of pickmakers from all corners of the globe with reviews and interviews, Heavy Repping! has announced it has expanded its site, opening the virtual doors to its boutique store of artisan guitar picks to the public.

Conceived, created, and launched by lifelong guitarist John Tron Davidson, Heavy Repping! – HR! for short – aims to collate the best picks from around the world, giving guitarists access to a comprehensive catalog of the guitar world’s best plectrums.

Featuring offerings from master craftspeople, the online store seeks to pair you with the perfect pick for your playing style to get the sound you want, with everything from injection-molded plastic to hand-crafted wooden plectrums now available for purchase.

Brands already onboard include Ace Performance Picks, Arcanum Plectra, Dragon Picks and Pigtrum, among others.

Of the boutique store, Davidson said, “I created HR! to help musicians of all kinds connect as deeply as possible with their instruments. One of the most fundamental ways to do that is with the pick, and I was shocked to discover that some of these unbelievable makers are currently hardly known by the music community."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Heavy Riffing) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Heavy Riffing) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Heavy Riffing) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Heavy Riffing)

Continued Davidson, “I want these artisans to be fully seen and appreciated, rather than being scattered across the internet as the industry’s best kept secret. Getting the right picks changed my interaction, and my confidence, on the guitar, and I want other people to have that experience.

“It doesn’t matter if the pick costs a penny or a million pounds, it’s what it does for the player that matters. I’ve seen firsthand that the right pick can profoundly change any musician’s playing.”

Artisanal pick makers have convened for the launch of HR!’s Plectroverse, with each company offering up a wide variety of designs, styles, materials and thicknesses, as well as interviews with those who made them.

To browse the catalog, head over to Heavy Repping!