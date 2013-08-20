New Guns N' Roses Song, "Going Down," Surfaces Online

A new Guns N' Roses song has surfaced online, and you can check it out below.

That said, because it wasn't accompanied by any sort of official announcement, we don't know much about it. In fact, it might even be deleted soon, so take a listen now!

We don't even know if the song, which is titled "Going Down," is new or merely a leftover track getting its time in the sun.

Note that bassist Tommy Stinson is singing the track, with Axl Rose offering backing vocals. Take a listen — soon! — and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.