New Study: Metallica, Nirvana Make Human Eggs More Fertile

According to a new study, the music of Metallica and Nirvana might make a woman's eggs more fertile.

As reported by London's Daily Mail, scientists researching the "test tube baby" technique compared 1,000 fertilized human eggs. iPods played a wide range of music to half of the eggs, including an assortment of tunes by Nirvana, Metallica, Michael Jackson and Mozart.

They discovered that the eggs placed next to the iPods had a 5 percent higher rate of fertilization.

It is believed that vibrations from the music help the egg absorb nutrients and remove toxic waste, which improves their fertility.

"Embryos produced using IVF sit on a dish, stewing in their own juices but those produced naturally are wafted down the fallopian tubes, rocking and rolling all their way to the uterus," said fertility expert Dr. Dagan Wells. "This movement means the embryo experiences a very dynamic environment, which may have some advantages, particularly in terms of getting rid of waste products. The vibrations caused by music may stimulate this effect.

"One might speculate that techno music, with its pounding bass beat, might do the best job of all," Wells added.

