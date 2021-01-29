New Year New Gear: Martin unveils the StreetMaster acoustic, Boss revolutionizes guitar instruction with the Pocket GT and Cort offers up the varied Core-OC Collection

We may be just a few weeks into 2021, but the year has already provided us with plenty of great new products from the MI world.

But have no fear – Guitar World's Paul Riario and Alan Chaput are here to help you find exactly what you need to bring your playing to the next level. They've waded through tons of new equipment so you don't have to (and also because they really, really love it).

With that in mind, check out three products – Martin’s DJr-10E StreetMaster acoustic-electric, Boss’ Pocket GT mini amp modeler and multi-effects processor and Cort’s affordable Core-OC Collection of guitars – that have grabbed Paul and Alan's attention, in this installment of New Year New Gear.

(Image credit: Martin)

Martin Guitars has a slew of enticing new acoustics on tap for 2021, including a Grand Jumbo 12-string, two new Road Series models with stunning fine-veneer ziricote and a special something for those in the market for a smaller-bodied instrument with a cool vintage look – the DJr-10E StreetMaster.

The StreetMaster offers big Dreadnought sound in a more compact size, with a thinner body and a high-performance neck taper for easy playability – without sacrificing an ounce of tone.

Features include a sapele top, back and sides, scalloped X bracing, a Dreadnought Junior neck shape and a 20-fret Richlite fingerboard, as well as chrome enclosed gear tuners, a Richlite junior-style belly bridge and a mother of pearl rosette.

What’s more, the acoustic, which sells for $699, is loaded with Fishman Sonitone electronics for easy plug-and-play, and sports a distressed, worn finish for instant vintage appeal.

For more information, head over to Martin Guitar.

(Image credit: Boss)

Boss’ new Pocket GT – the company’s most compact GT unit to date – is quite possibly the future of YouTube-enabled guitar instruction.

The mini amp modeler and multi-effects processor (and yes, it is actually pocket-sized) boasts an integrated YouTube learning function where users can watch YouTube content via the companion Boss Tone Studio app, which also features deep tone editing tools.

Additionally, automatic user memory switching allows for changing up sounds as a YouTube video plays.

Other features include the ability to create video song lists and set markers to repeat sections, assign user memories to markers and change sounds automatically during video playback, and wirelessly stream music over Bluetooth or connect via the Aux In jack.

There’s also a built-in rechargeable battery with up to four hours of runtime and an onboard tuner, as well as a USB audio interface that allows for recording in desktop music software.

What’s more, the Pocket GT boasts an authentic GT sound engine with over 100 amps and effects. A mighty mini, indeed.

The Pocket GT is available for purchase at ProAudioStar.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

If you’re looking to start your year off right with a solid (and all-solid) acoustic guitar, look no further than Cort’s Core-OC Collection of instruments.

The range is comprised of three instruments with the same body shape but different wood choices: the Core-OC Blackwood, Core-OC Spruce and Core-OC Mahogany.

All sport an OM body with a Venetian cutaway and an open-pore finish, a 25.3" scale length and a 43mm nut, and utilize tonewood construction indicated by the model name.

Hence, the Core-OC Blackwood boasts all-blackwood body construction with a Light Burst finish, the Core-OC Spruce a Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides in Trans Black, and the Core-OC Mahogany an all-mahogany build with a Black Burst finish.

Additional features on all three include a mahogany neck with dovetail joint, 20-fret ovangkol fingerboard, Fishman Sonicore pickup system, die-cast tuners, bone nut and saddle and hand-scalloped X bracing.

The Core-OC Spruce and Mahogany models are priced at $499, and the Blackwood offering coming in at $549.

For more information, head to Cort Guitars.