Hear two new songs from Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney’s NHC project

NHC, the new supergroup and/or power trio from Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney have announced the release of two new songs, Devil That You Know and Lazy Eyes.

Devil That You Know is a cathartic, wah-laced ballad that alternately sings and jangles, at points recalling the mournful reverberations of early Foo Fighters songs. Navarro’s crisp playing is given the space to reverberate over a cycling rhythm section, while Hawkins’ voice is sounding in great shape, too.

Lazy Eyes is a little more intense, juxtaposing a marching drum beat over some proggy vocal lines. There is a little bit of Jane's Addiction-style pomp in there, while the breakdown, which is laced in a minute from the end, even brings to mind a bit of Yes or Rush. Either way, it’s clear they’re having some fun with this one…

The new tracks follow on from the Jane's Addiction/Foo Fighters men’s debut singles Feed The Cruel and Better Movie On. At the time, Navarro said the energetic sessions attributed his new “awakening of everything he loved about playing”.

The band made their live debut at Ohana festival in early October, but have now turned their attention to their first headline date at LA’s Troubadour on November 23. Unfortunately, tickets are long-gone, but we’d wager there are more dates on the way…

To keep up to date with all the band's activities, head over to NHC's official website.