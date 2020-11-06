Nick Casasanto delivers a super-infectious playthrough of Knuckle Puck's Sidechain

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Knuckle Puck are at the forefront of modern day pop-punk. September saw the release of the band's highly anticipated third studio album, 20/20, a joyous riot fueled by gain-heavy powerchords, super-tight instrumentation and luscious vocal harmonies – a perfect blend for anyone seeking a much-needed dose of optimism in these crazy times.

Guitarist Nick Casasanto joins Guitar World today to blaze through the infectious leads and rock-solid rhythm lines of Sidechain, the record's ultra-catchy third track.

He plays a Fender Jazzmaster hollowbody electric guitar – with a Curtis Novak wide-range humbucking pickup in the bridge – through a Revv D-20 amp and a Universal Audio Apollo 8p interface. He also uses the 20/20, an overdrive pedal he designed in collaboration with Mike Pappalardo of Compendium Engineering.

“Sidechain is a feelgood punk song that we wrote early on for 20/20,” Casasanto says. “The simple rhythm chords that both guitars jam on were meant to sound very thick and full when played together.

“The 20/20 Overdrive does a great job of gluing both parts together, which is something that Kevin [Maida] and I focus on when dialing in our guitar tone.”