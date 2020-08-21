Nikki Sixx drafts Slash, Corey Taylor, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and more for new SIXX:A.M. track, Maybe It’s Time

Nikki Sixx and Sixx:A.M. have shared a new song, Maybe It’s Time, featuring guest spots from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Guns N’ Roses electric guitar player Slash, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Bad Wolves’ Tommy Vext, country singer Brantley Gilbert and AWOLNATION.

The song, timed to launch with National Recovery Month in September, is part of a music industry-wide initiative to draw attention to the opioid crisis and raise funds to serve the recovery community and save lives.

All artist royalties are being donated to the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to support those in early recovery, with a matching contribution from SIXX:A.M.’s label, Better Noise Music.

The song was conceived by Sixx, a GRI board member, who said, “I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation. The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite...those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it's more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them.

“I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

Maybe It’s Time is also featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Better Noise Films release Sno Babies.

Out on video on demand September 29, the film “depicts the grim realities of teenage addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town.” Better Noise Films’ share of profits is also being donated to GRI.

You can check out Maybe It’s Time above, and stream or download the track here.