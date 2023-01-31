St. Vincent and Nile Rodgers are working together in the studio

Nile Rodgers has revealed he’s working on new music in the studio with St. Vincent.

In a new social media post, the guitarist shares a black-and-white photo of the pair, with the caption: “Working on new music with St. Vincent.” He proceeds to label his new collaborator – real name Annie Clark – as the “real deal” and “f-ing wonderful”, adding that he’s “trying to not lose” his mind at the thought of working with her.

While St. Vincent herself has not yet posted any photos with Nile Rodgers, recent shots uploaded to her Instagram page show her at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

While the collaboration may, at first, seem unlikely, those who read an interview with Rodgers in Rolling Stone last year (opens in new tab) might have foreseen a partnership, after the funk rock legend waxed lyrical on his blossoming friendship with St. Vincent.

“Somehow she was introduced into my life only a few months ago,” he said. “I started to go back and listen to the work she had done with my old engineer and she started sending me some new stuff. I was like, ‘Wow! That’s really cool’.

“I would have never thought of using the guitar like that or composing like that and it was really interesting. It was very eclectic and she was using different ways of expressing herself, the fact that we’re vibing so much is interesting because just as guitarists we are very different. The fact she’s doing what she’s doing is really fascinating to me.”

In response to a question on whether he’d ever collaborate with St. Vincent, Rodgers said: “Yeah I probably would! Right now we’re just vibing, listening to each other’s music and talking. But that could easily develop into a musical relationship. Easily!”

The nature of the St. Vincent/Nile Rodgers collaboration is not yet clear, though is could be part of a broader upcoming project by Annie Clark.

Earlier this year, pop-punk star Willow revealed she was working in the studio with St. Vincent, posting an image of Clark patching cables, with a Fender Custom Shop Mike McCready 1960 Stratocaster in the foreground.