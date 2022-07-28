Watch Nita Strauss rehearsing with pop superstar Demi Lovato

Since departing Alice Cooper’s live band earlier this month, Nita Strauss has been hard at work rehearsing in her new gig with pop superstar Demi Lovato.

In a new video posted to Lovato’s Instagram feed, the guitarist can be seen rehearsing the singer’s latest single, Substance, from their upcoming rock- and pop-punk-inspired album, Holy Fvck, which arrives August 19.

Lovato is set to head out on tour in support of the album from August 13 at the Illinois State Fair.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Strauss made her debut with Demi Lovato – still wielding her Ibanez JIVA10 signature model – during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

The guitarist comments on the intensity of the speed at which her career has moved in a new Instagram post.

“It’s been an exhausting but extremely, extremely fun couple of weeks,” she writes. “From jumping right into a live TV performance three days after the Alice tour ended, to crash-learning a brand-new setlist, taking yesterday (the only free day since I’ve been off the road) t shoot a music video for the upcoming album until 2AM and then back into rehearsal this morning.

“While being tired is never fun, there’s something fundamentally rewarding about the exhaustion that comes with getting a lot of stuff done!”

A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 (@hurricanenita) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While her move from Alice Cooper to Demi Lovato raised some eyebrows in the guitar world, the direction of Lovato’s latest material makes sense as to why Strauss switched gigs.

Thus far, two singles have been released from Lovato’s forthcoming album: Substance and Skin of My Teeth.

While the latter marked their stylistic divergence from pop to more of an electric guitar-driven sound, with an early-00s-reminiscent rock arrangement, Substance is thoroughly powerchord-driven, signifying Lovato’s intention to get in on the resurgence of pop–punk, which has been spearheaded by the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and more.

You can catch Nita Strauss with Demi Lovato on the singer's upcoming US tour. For a full list of dates, head to their official website (opens in new tab).