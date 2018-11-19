Nita Strauss Shares Official "Mariana Trench" Video

Nita Strauss has shared the official video for "Mariana Trench." The song comes off her recently released debut instrumental guitar album, Controlled Chaos.

As previously reported, Controlled Chaos was released November 16 via Sumerian Records.

Said Strauss, who in addition to Cooper has played with Jermaine Jackson, the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and more, about the album: "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."