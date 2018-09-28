Nita Strauss Shares Official Video for New Song, "Our Most Desperate Hour," Announces Debut Solo Album

Nita Strauss has announced her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, due for release on November 16 via Sumerian Records.
In advance of the album, Strauss, who is currently a member of Alice Cooper’s band and who has played with Jermaine Jackson, the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and more, has shared the video for the first single, "Our Most Desperate Hour." You can check out the clip above.
Said Strauss about the album: "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."
She added in a post on her official website: “Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond thrilled with how it came out!!!!! And so happy to get to share it with you guys now!!! I’m writing this post with tears in my eyes thinking of the journey of the last few months… you guys… WE DID IT!!!!!!”
Controlled Chaos is available for pre-order at NitaStrauss.com.
Strauss will also be embarking on the the 2018 edition of Angel Vivaldi's Guitar Collective tour, which she will co-headline with Vivaldi. The dates, which feature support from Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling in Reverse), will be Strauss' first-ever solo live dates. The full tour itinerary is below:
The Guitar Collective 2018 tour dates:
11/19 New Bedford, MA @ Greasy Luck
11/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
11/21 Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
11/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Baazar
11/24 Kent, OH @ Outpost Concert Spot
11/25 Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch
11/27 Berwyn, IL @ Wire
11/28 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's
11/29 Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/30 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
12/1 Salt Lake City, UT @ Club X
12/2 Boise, ID @ The Shredder
12/4 Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks
12/5 Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre
12/6 Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk
12/7 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
12/8 Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock
12/9 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
12/11 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
12/12 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
12/13 Dallas, TX @ Trees
12/14 Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
12/15 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
12/16 Orlando, FL @ The Haven
12/17 Margate, FL @ O'Malley's
12/18 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
12/19 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
12/20 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
12/21 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents