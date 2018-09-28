Nita Strauss Shares Official Video for New Song, "Our Most Desperate Hour," Announces Debut Solo Album

Nita Strauss has announced her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, due for release on November 16 via Sumerian Records.

In advance of the album, Strauss, who is currently a member of Alice Cooper’s band and who has played with Jermaine Jackson, the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and more, has shared the video for the first single, "Our Most Desperate Hour." You can check out the clip above.

Said Strauss about the album: "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."

She added in a post on her official website: “Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond thrilled with how it came out!!!!! And so happy to get to share it with you guys now!!! I’m writing this post with tears in my eyes thinking of the journey of the last few months… you guys… WE DID IT!!!!!!”

Controlled Chaos is available for pre-order at NitaStrauss.com.

Strauss will also be embarking on the the 2018 edition of Angel Vivaldi's Guitar Collective tour, which she will co-headline with Vivaldi. The dates, which feature support from Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling in Reverse), will be Strauss' first-ever solo live dates. The full tour itinerary is below:

The Guitar Collective 2018 tour dates:

11/19 New Bedford, MA @ Greasy Luck

11/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

11/21 Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

11/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Baazar

11/24 Kent, OH @ Outpost Concert Spot

11/25 Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/27 Berwyn, IL @ Wire

11/28 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's

11/29 Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/30 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

12/1 Salt Lake City, UT @ Club X

12/2 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

12/4 Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks

12/5 Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre

12/6 Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk

12/7 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

12/8 Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

12/9 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

12/11 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

12/12 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

12/13 Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/14 Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

12/15 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

12/16 Orlando, FL @ The Haven

12/17 Margate, FL @ O'Malley's

12/18 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

12/19 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

12/20 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

12/21 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents