Robert Trujillo and Scott Weiland’s sons form new punk band Blu Weekend

After the short-lived Suspect208 announced their breakup in May this year, Noah Weiland, son of Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, and Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, have unveiled their new venture Blu Weekend.

The band, which also features guitarist Anthony Laurie and drummer Jackson Morris, have yet to release any music, but have detailed their forthcoming material in a new interview.

Ahead of their performance at the iHollywood Film Festival for the premiere of Charvel documentary The Original Charvel Gang last weekend, Trujillo was asked by The Blairing Out with Eric Blair Show how the act would differ from their previous band.

“I guess we have more of a punk vibe,” Trujillo responds. “What we’re gonna play tonight is gonna be more of a punk vibe to it. ‘Cause, we’re gonna play a song called Shark Attack, playing one of Noah’s old songs. So, it should be pretty fun.”

During the interview, Trujillo was also asked whether he will once again fill in for Korn bassist Fieldy, who last month announced he will be sitting out the band's forthcoming summer US tour.

“Well, I mean I'm ready,” Trujillo says. “I mean, I know the songs from a while back, so you know, I have my experience playing, and if they're interested, then I'm obviously more than down to go play with them.”

Supergroup Suspect208 also featured drummer London Hudson, son of Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash, alongside guitarist Niko Tsangaris. However, the band decided to part ways with Weiland due to issues with substance abuse.

“We were really close to him, and it is the last thing we would’ve ever wanted to do,” the group said in a statement. “But it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band. This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going.”

The remaining members later replaced Weiland with singer Cody Houston until they broke up entirely.

In an interview with Wall of Sound, Tsangaris explains that they “decided to end it because Tye [Trujillo] left and Cody [Houston] left to be a dad and we didn’t want to keep dividing up our fan base by getting new people”.

This led to the guitarist and Hudson forming their own new project called S8nt Elektric, who released My Eyes at the end of April.