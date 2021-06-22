Fieldy to sit out upcoming Korn tour: “I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system”

Korn bassist Fieldy is to sit out the band's upcoming summer US tour in order to work on dealing with “bad habits”.

Taking to social media yesterday, the 51-year-old bassist – real name Reginald Arvizu – explained the decision, saying he didn't want to “bring any tension or bad vibes” to the band.

“To all Korn fans worldwide,” the statement reads. “The past six years I've been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around. It's been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I'm going to respect what was asked of me and take that time.

“Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind and soul in a good place.

“I'm thankful for all of your support, patience and understanding as we all have something that we deal with.”

A post shared by Fieldy (@fieldykorn) A photo posted by on

This isn't the first time Fieldy has missed tour dates with Korn. Back in 2017, Tye Trujillo, the then-12-year-old son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, filled in for the bassist on a South America tour after he couldn't appear due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Korn's upcoming US tour is set to commence August 5 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and close September 21 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.