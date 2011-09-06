Noel Gallagher Streaming New Single, "AKA... What a Life," Online

Noel Gallagher is now streaming his second solo single, titled "AKA... What a Life," online. You can listen to it below.

This marks the second single -- and third song, including "The Death of You and Me" -- to be released from Gallagher's upcoming debut solo album, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which is due out on November 8.

Guitar World online managing editor Damian Fanelli and I recently attended a listening party for Noel's new albums, and you can get our thoughts on Noel's upcoming solo debut here.

A second solo album, this one a collaboration with Androgynous Anonymous, is in the works for an early 2012 release.