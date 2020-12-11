Novo Guitars unveils two new offset models for 2021 – the Voltur and Solus H2

Novo Guitars has announced two new electric guitar models for its 2021 lineup, the Voltur and Solus H2.

The offset designs available for order directly through Novo's new Select ordering system, which discards several customization options in the name of both faster delivery times and fewer waiting lists. Customers can choose between eight of the company's most popular finishes, as well as between three pickguard options.

Voltur

(Image credit: Novo Guitars)

The Voltur sports a new offset-style body shape design, constructed of a tempered pine body, 9.5" maple bolt-on neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Electronics include a Lollar Staple P-90 pickup in the neck position and a Fralin Unbucker humbucker in the bridge. These are wired to a Tele-style control layout, but with the selector switch on the bottom horn instead of the control plate.

Other features include a T-style bridge with three Gotoh brass saddle barrels, staggered Kluson Deluxe tuners and a 24.75" scale length.

Solus H2

(Image credit: Novo Guitars)

The Solus H2 expands upon Novo's existing Solus offset single-cut model. Like the Voltur, it boasts a tempered pine body, bolt-on maple neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, but comes with a TonePros Tune-o-Matic bridge instead.

Pickups include a pair of Fralin Modern PAF humbuckers, controlled via a selector switch with an LP-style placement.

Novo Signature

Also included in Novo's 2021 lineup announcement is its new Signature series. It will feature ultra-limited runs that'll pop up on Novo’s website and be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Voltur and Solus H2 are available now for pre-order. For more information, head over to Novo Guitars.