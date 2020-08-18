Nuno Bettencourt, Nancy Wilson and Taylor Hawkins “blow the roof off their homes” with virtual cover of Heart’s Barracuda

Extreme electric guitar player Nuno Bettencourt’s recently hosted the AXS TV special At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt & Friends, and killed it with a performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which saw him playing alongside his Generation Axe cohorts – Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen and Tosin Abasi – as well as Brian May himself.

Now Nuno has posted another jam from the special – a cover of Heart’s Barracuda – and it’s every bit as awesome.

For this one, Nuno is joined by Heart’s Nancy Wilson on guitar, vocalist Liv Warfield, bassist Derek Frank and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

And he couldn’t be more excited, calling Barracuda “one of the greatest rock songs of all time as far as I’m concerned.

“What a classic, what a riff, what a drum groove, what a solo. I don’t mean to kiss your ass Nancy, but this shit is amazing.”

That it is. Judge for yourself with the performance above.