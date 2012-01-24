Occupy Wall Street Album to Feature Tom Morello, Warren Haynes, Crosby & Nash

If you didn't quite get enough of Occupy Wall Street this past summer, a new compilation album -- aptly titled Occupy This Album -- will help you relive all the good times.

The album, which will be released this spring, will feature music from Warren Haynes, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Yoko Ono, Devo, Crosby & Nash and more. A few of the artists, including Joan Baez and Crosby & Nash, performed at the New York OWS site.

Proceeds from the album will benefit the Occupy movement, which has flourished from an initial staging in New York into an international grassroots effort.

According to the press release, "all proceeds received from the sale of this work will go directly to the Occupy movement. . . The cause can now be found in 951 cities in 83 countries including Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Africa."

Full list of artists featured on Occupy This Album:

•Crosby & Nash

•Yoko Ono

•Debbie Harry

•Devo

•Willie Nelson

•Jackson Browne

•Tom Morello

•Michael Moore

•Thievery Corporation

•Immortal Technique

•Joan Baez, James McMurtry and Steve Earle

•Mogwai

•Warren Haynes

•DJ Logic

•Ladytron

•Lucinda Williams

•The Guthrie Family

•Third Eye Blind

•Toots and the Maytals

•Yo La Tengo

•Rain Phoenix

•Our Lady Peace

•Aeroplane Pageant

•Chroma

•Cosmonaut

•Global Block

•Harry Hayward

•Jay Samel

•Jennie Arnau

•Joel Rafael

•Lloyd Cole

•Matt Pless

•Mike + Ruthy

•Mike Rimbaud

•My Pet Dragon

•Mystic Bowie

•Stephan Said

•Tao Seeger

•Taj Weekes

•Thee Oh Sees

•Julie B. Bonnie

•Ace Reporter

•Black Dragon

•Joseph Arthur

•Loudon Wainwright III

•Danger Field

•Richard Barone

•Ronny Elliot

•Los Cintron

•The Middle Eight

•Dylan Chambers

•Alex Emanuel

•Junkyard Empire