Ola Englund has demoed The Fart Pedal, and the results are as crappy as you'd expect

Ola Englund has become one of the first big-name YouTubers to post a demo of The Fart Pedal, which recently won backing on Kickstarter.

Englund puts the pedal through its flatulent paces, revealing that he reached out to its maker as soon as he heard about it.

It seems the Fart Pedal does not disappoint. As Englund runs through the features and experiments with a combination of various delay and reverb effects, the tones it produces are quickly proved to be as utterly disgusting as they are musically useless.

Things then take a decided turn into stomach-churning territory when the intrepid presenter flips the toggle from ‘dry’ to ‘wet’ setting.

“I doubt that you can load in your own farts to this pedal,” notes Englund, in a critique of its preset capabilities. “I think that might the kicker for the [Fart Pedal] 2.0.”

As Guitar World previously reported, the pedal is the pet project of “serial silly projects guy” Steve Gadlin, who wanted a pedal that would turn his guitar signal into fart noises.

Gadlin sought financial backing for his innovation via the fan-funding platform, Kickstarter, initially aiming for $30,000 to put it into production. He has since raised more than $90,000 because... well, of course he has.

Head to The Fart Pedal Kickstarter page to secure your very own stinky stompbox.