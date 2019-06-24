One Control Introduces BJF-S66 Compact Amplifier Head

Japanese switcher and effect pedal company One Control, in collaboration with renowned electronics designer Björn Juhl, has introduced its first ever guitar amp head: the BJF-S66.

Over the past few decades, Juhl has crafted and designed amplifiers for famous players and studio performers all over the world, but the price points of his hand-made amplifiers have put them out of reach of the majority of guitarists. The BJF-S66 makes Juhl's designs attainable for players on any budget.

For the BJF-S66, Juhl identified the legendary American blackface amps built in the mid-1960s as the basis for his tonal palette. These amps have long been celebrated as great "plug and play" amplifiers, as well as fantastic pedal platforms for guitarists who enjoy having a lot of tonal variety at their feet.

BJF-S66 uses an extremely efficient Class D power amp design, and the preamp is a discrete, solid-state all analog signal path for pure tone.

The ultra-compact BJF-S66 features 2 channels; rhythm and lead with adjustable lead boost, plus 3-band EQ controls, a bright switch, channel-specific reverb level and decay controls, and tremolo controls.

The rear panel includes an effects loop send/return, preamp out (to feed recording gear, effects processors, or another power amp), speaker out, and footswitch inputs. Channel select, FX loop (on/off), and tremolo (on/off) are all optionally controllable via footswtich, either using separate latching footswitches or the custom FS-P3 3-way footswtich ($119 street; sold separately).

The BJF-S66 can drive speakers from 4 ohms to 16 ohms. Power output: 100W @ 4 ohms / 66W @ 8 ohms / 30W @ 16ohms.

With modern design and build techniques, the BJF-S66 captures the essence of that famed mid-60s sound, while being small and light enough to fit into a gig bag and robust enough to handle the rigors of the road.

The BJF-S66 is now shipping to authorized dealers. Street price is $599.

To find out more, head over to one-control.com.