“Powerful sound and exception connectivity”: Orange's new Pyramid Audio System is a “revolutionary” new speaker setup that promises to solve a glaring problem with modern sound systems

By
published

With Bluetooth pairing capabilities, a channel balancing dial, and a sleek design, Orange has launched a hi-fi system that’s the first of its kind for the brand

The Orange Pyramid audio system
(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Orange Amplification has just announced the Pyramid Audio System. Promised to deliver “powerful sound and exceptional connectivity”, the compact hi-fi system is the first of its kind for the British guitar amp brand.  

The Bluetooth 5.0-enabled Pyramid amplifier comes with a special wave-balanced “analog sound spectrum” and a warm, clean sound designed to limit listener fatigue,  a problem encountered with many modern sound systems.   

Image 1 of 2
Orange pyramid amp system
(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

