“Powerful sound and exception connectivity”: Orange's new Pyramid Audio System is a “revolutionary” new speaker setup that promises to solve a glaring problem with modern sound systems

Orange Amplification has just announced the Pyramid Audio System. Promised to deliver “powerful sound and exceptional connectivity”, the compact hi-fi system is the first of its kind for the British guitar amp brand.

The Bluetooth 5.0-enabled Pyramid amplifier comes with a special wave-balanced “analog sound spectrum” and a warm, clean sound designed to limit listener fatigue, a problem encountered with many modern sound systems.

At the heart of the hi-fi system is a pyramid-shaped amplifier that delivers 40W RMS per channel at 4 ohms. Moreover, Orange asserts that the amp design is “eco-friendly, cool-running, and highly efficient.”

Construction-wise, it has a wooden cabinet with a white piano finish and a prism at the top which subtly glows when it's on. The distinctive volume knob is placed at the front of the Pyramid amp, while the treble and bass controls are discretely placed at the rear of the unit.

In a nice nod to its heritage, the brand's trademark 'hieroglyphics' – the amp symbols it uses to represent treble, mids, bass, etc – make an appearance along the lower front of the amp.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Orange Amplification) (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

In addition to Bluetooth pairing capabilities, it has RCA and Aux 3.5mm inputs, for use with turntables and CD players. Plus, there’s also a left-right channel balancing dial, which allows “users to personalize their sound.”

The accompanying paired speakers come fully equipped with 1” soft silk dome tweeters to balance the top end, while the reflex ports and speaker cone excursion deliver “smooth pleasing transitional bass response” without compromising the mid spread.

Priced at £795 ($1,010.44), the Orange The Pyramid Audio System is available now. For more information about, visit Orange.