Orangewood debuts new mid-priced Topanga line of acoustic guitars

The Berkeley dreadnought, Sierra grand concert and Cleo grand auditorium cutaway boast torrefied solid Sitka spruce tops and optional LR Baggs electronics

All three models in Orangewood's new Topanga line of acoustic guitars
Orangewood, typically a purveyor of low-cost acoustic guitars, has introduced its first mid-priced range of models, the Topanga Collection.

Comprised of three acoustics – the Berkeley dreadnought, Sierra grand concert and Cleo grand auditorium cutaway – the Topanga guitars are each built with a torrefied solid Sitka spruce top, solid pau ferro back & sides, and mahogany C-shaped neck.

Each of the three acoustics also boasts an ebony fingerboard and bridge, with abalone detailing and Grover open gear tuners also coming standard.

Orangewood Berkeley

Orangewood Sierra

Orangewood Cleo

Buyers can also choose to fit a soundhole-mounted LR Baggs Anthem pickup to their Topanga line model (for an additional cost), or whether or not they'd like a pickguard (a free upgrade, if so desired).

The Orangewood Berkeley, Sierra and Cleo acoustic guitars are available now – with a hardshell case included – for $895 each, with LR Baggs-equipped versions going for $1,195.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to Orangewood.

