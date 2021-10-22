Orangewood debuts new mid-priced Topanga line of acoustic guitars

Orangewood, typically a purveyor of low-cost acoustic guitars, has introduced its first mid-priced range of models, the Topanga Collection.

Comprised of three acoustics – the Berkeley dreadnought, Sierra grand concert and Cleo grand auditorium cutaway – the Topanga guitars are each built with a torrefied solid Sitka spruce top, solid pau ferro back & sides, and mahogany C-shaped neck.

Each of the three acoustics also boasts an ebony fingerboard and bridge, with abalone detailing and Grover open gear tuners also coming standard.

Image 1 of 3 Orangewood Berkeley (Image credit: Orangewood Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Orangewood Sierra (Image credit: Orangewood Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Orangewood Cleo (Image credit: Orangewood Guitars)

Buyers can also choose to fit a soundhole-mounted LR Baggs Anthem pickup to their Topanga line model (for an additional cost), or whether or not they'd like a pickguard (a free upgrade, if so desired).

The Orangewood Berkeley, Sierra and Cleo acoustic guitars are available now – with a hardshell case included – for $895 each, with LR Baggs-equipped versions going for $1,195.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to Orangewood.