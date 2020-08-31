Orianthi unveils shred-heavy new single, Sinners Hymn, details new album, O

Orianthi recently announced her first new studio effort in six years, and now the electric guitar player has unveiled the title of that album, O, as well as its first single, Sinners Hymn.

Regarding the new material, Orianthi told the Australian Rock Show that the record “is not too much of a departure from my past stuff, but it is different. So I think people will get what they sort of expect, with that heavy riffage and big solos, but there's a lot of different sounds going on and textures, with drum loops and synths. It's not just staying with one tone throughout the whole record.

“There's some heavy tracks on there. There's some lighter tracks, bluesy tracks. As I said, it's different, but it's kind of what people were sort of expecting.”

And while Sinners Hymn is an unabashedly electric guitar-fueled track, Orianthi also recently dropped the news that she also has a new acoustic collaboration with Gibson in the works, writing on Instagram, “Couldn’t be more excited about my new signature @gibsonguitar acoustic.. will be available soon.”

From the looks of it, the new model, which is touted as having “first-of-its-kind engineering,” features custom appointments including a striking red finish and custom fingerboard, bridge and headstock inlays.

O is due out November 6. For more information, head to I Am Orianthi.