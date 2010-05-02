OzzFest 2010 Lineup Announced

More than 15 years after Ozzy Osbourne debuted OZZFest, the defining blueprint for hard rock tours and festivals returns this August in six American cities with an explosive bill co-headlined by Ozzy and, in their first-ever OZZFest appearance, Mötley Crüe--touring together for the first time with Ozzy since he invited the group on their now legendary 1984 arena tour. Expect the energy to go way off the charts at the all-day extravaganza of music and deranged merriment.

The 2010 OZZFest--back after taking a year off in 2009 and the 2008 one-off stadium spectacular in Dallas, TX with Ozzy and Metallica headlining--will kick off August 14 in San Bernardino (the birthplace of the first OZZFest in 1996) and then make stops in Chicago, IL, Hartford, CT, Camden, NJ, Pittsburgh, PA and Boston, MA. Live Nation will promote the tour nationally.

The main stage will feature full sets from Ozzy, Mötley Crüe and Rob Halford (who last appeared on OZZFest in 2004 with Judas Priest), performing songs from his solo career along with material from Judas Priest and Fight. DevilDriver and Nonpoint will round out the main stage line-up. Second stage headliners and six-time OZZFest veterans Black Label Society will be joined by Drowning Pool, Kingdom of Sorrow, and Goatwhore, Skeletonwitch, Saviours and Kataklysm.

Each OZZFest date will include 13 bands on two stages with music beginning at 1:00 PM. In addition, concert-goers can once again visit the OZZFest "Village of the Damned" featuring a mix of interactive activities, shopping and entertainment throughout the venue concourses.

These OZZFest dates mark the first concerts in the U.S. in connection with the June 15 release of Scream (Epic Records), the OZZFest’s founder’s first album in three years and 10th studio album overall. Ozzy’s band consists of his Ozzy’s new guitar player, Gus G., bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

Tickets for the show’s go on sale May 22 at Ozzfest.com and livenation.com.

The 2010 OZZFEST dates are as follows:

Sat, Aug 14 San Bernardino, CA San Manuel Amphitheater

Tue, Aug 17 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amp.

Thurs, Aug 19 Pittsburgh, PA First Niagara Pavilion

Sat , Aug 21 Hartford, CT Comcast Theater

Sun, Aug 22 Camden, NJ Susquehanna

Tue, Aug 24 Boston, MA Comcast Center