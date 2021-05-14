Ozzy Osbourne is “so happy that Randy's genius is finally being recognized” by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has not been kind to metal artists through the years. And while 2021 still saw them pass over seemingly no-brainer nominees like Iron Maiden, the announcement of 2021’s inductee class does include Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot electric guitar legend Randy Rhoads, who has been tapped for the Musical Excellence Award.

The Musical Excellence Award, as defined by the Rock Hall, is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Now, Ozzy Osbourne has chimed in on Rhoads’ honor, telling Premiere Radio Networks’ Sal Cirrincione (via Blabbermouth), "I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due. I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."

Tom Morello, who was on this year’s nominee list with Rage Against the Machine – a band that, like Iron Maiden, did not get the selected for inclusion – also chimed in on his official Instagram page, writing:

“Congrats to @randyrhoadsofficial on his induction into the @rockhall. A peerless talent who fused timeless riffs, solos of ingenious beauty and emotional fire, and a catalog that melds technical mastery and raw rock power, it was Randy’s poster that was on my wall when I was practicing 8 hours a day.

“Randy was a tremendous musician and huge inspiration and I’m so glad to see him honored.”

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, and will be broadcast on HBO Max and Streamed on HBO Max at a later date. Tickets go on sale to the public in July at ticketmaster.com.

In other Randy Rhoads news, a new book, Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin, is set to celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, with an epilogue penned by Osbourne and Morello.