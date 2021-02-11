Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden nominated for inclusion in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2021 nominations have been announced. The list includes guitar heavyweights Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden, as well as names traditionally outside the rock sphere, like Tina Turner and Jay-Z.

The full 2021 shortlist is: Mary J Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

Receiving their first-ever nominations are: Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, The Go-Go's, Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick, though if Foo Fighters are inducted, it will mark the second time Dave Grohl has joined the hall, after previously entering in 2014 with Nirvana.

Similarly, Tina Turner was inducted alongside Ike Turner in 1991, and Carole King was inducted alongside Gerry Coffin in 1990.

The inductees are decided via the Hall of Fame's voting body – which is made up of over 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members – as well as fan votes submitted to the Hall's website.

Last year's ceremony was originally slated to be held on May 2, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually took place virtually on November 7, with Slash, Kirk Hammett and Tom Morello paying tribute to late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen.

The ceremony is to take place in-person later this year at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, head over to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's website.