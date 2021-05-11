New Randy Rhoads book celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist

Rufus Publications has revealed the latest addition to its collection of electric guitar star-based books, Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin – an extensive collection of photos and features that seeks to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist.

Rhoads joined forces with Osbourne at the end of 1979, and played a pivotal part in both helping the former Black Sabbath frontman launch the next stage of his career and redefining the metal scene of the early ‘80s.

In 1982, the Quiet Riot guitarist tragically passed away at the age of 25 following a plane crash incident.

According to Rufus Publications, “Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin celebrates his time with Randy and Ozzy Osbourne both onstage and off with hundreds of beautiful, largely unseen images from those early years.”

The generously sized feature-packed book measures 240mm by 340mm, and boasts 280 pages of celebratory content, as well as an introduction written by Osbourne and an epilogue penned by Rhoads fan Tom Morello.

“It’s weird, I only knew Randy for a couple of years, but it felt much longer. I felt like I knew him for my whole life,” said Osbourne. “I still think about him a lot, and I do wonder what he would be doing now.

“I owe him a huge amount – he was the beginning of me. He wasn’t just my guitarist, he was my friend,” continues the Black Sabbath legend.

Upon its release, the book will be available in three editions: the standard book, which features the volume and a cloth slim case, as well a Deluxe Signed Leather Edition and Super Deluxe Edition. While both sport the signatures of Ozzy Osbourne and Ross Halfin, the former features a blue leather cover and white leather slip case.

The latter edition boasts a larger 297mm by 420mm measurement, and flashes a blue leather cover, blue slipcase and outer presentation box with three numbered giclee prints.

Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin will be available to preorder on May 12, and ships at the end of August.

Head over to Rufus Publications for more info.

It's not the first time Rufus Publications has teamed up with revered rock photographer Ross Halfin for a book, having recently released the Eddie Van Halen photo book.